Want to go to a Washington eatery? Tough Phase 2 criteria

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s possible there may be a few Washington restaurants open for dining in soon. But there are stringent guidelines in place through the state’s “Safe Start” plan that must be met before you can sit down and have a cheeseburger and a beer.

On Monday, Gov. Jay Inslee issued the guidance for restaurants and bars in Phase 2 of the recovery plan. Counties with fewer than 75,000 residents that haven’t had a new COVID-19 case for the past 3 weeks can apply to move to Phase 2.

Inslee to discuss more phased re-opening

So far, 8 Washington counties have earned that approval and in those counties restaurants can re-open if they can meet specific criteria.

“No restaurant or tavern may operate indoor or sit-down services until they can meet and maintain all requirements, including providing materials, schedules and equipment required to comply,” the guidance states.

Dine-in Restaurant, final draft, Phase 2

Phase 2 Restaurant/Tavern Reopening Requirements

The criteria for those eateries prohibits bar-style seating of any kind and buffets, salad bars and any kind of communal food experience.

Hand sanitizer must be available for all staff and patrons, no more than 5 people in any one party, capacity must be at 50% or less, tables and occupied chairs must maintain a safe social distance of at least 6 feet, menus can only be used once, any table condiments must be single-use, waiting areas for customers must be able to maintain social distance and only one server will handle each table for everything from start to finish.

On top of that, if a restaurant offers in-person dining, the eatery must maintain a log of all customers for at least 30 days, including contact information.

Worker safety

Those working at the bar and restaurant must be screend for COVID-19 before each shift as well as be provided gloves, goggles, face shields and face masks. Workers also must wear cloth facial masks. The establishment must also frequently clean and sanitize on a schedule.

Until and unless a restaurant/bar can meet all of these criteria, they can’t open.

