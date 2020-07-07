Washington reports more than 1000 COVID cases in single day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For the first time since the pandemic began, the state of Washington reported more than 1000 new case in a single day.

In a late afternoon tweet, Gov. Jay Inslee said the Washington Department of Health reported the dubious milestone on Monday. The overall total in Washington state is nearly 37,000 cases with 1370 deaths.

Additionally, the positive rate from testing is now 5.9% in Washington.

Today @WADeptHealth reported more than 1,000 new cases in one day, the 1st time since the pandemic started. That means in WA the total to date is 36,985 cases and 1,370 deaths. This not going away. Please #MaskUpWA. — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) July 7, 2020

On Monday, the Oregon Health Authority reported that positive cases from tests jumped to 5.3%, meaning there are more people with COVID-19 since all Oregon counties have reopened to some degree.