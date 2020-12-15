WA health officials to host webinars on COVID-19 vaccine info

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington health officials are holding two webinars to discuss the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

The Washington State Health Department is partnering with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and the Latino Center for Health for two online webinars about the COVID-19 vaccine. The English webinar will begin at 5 p.m. on Tuesday and will last for one hour. Afterward, at 6:30 p.m., a Spanish webinar will be held.

Virus and vaccine experts from the state will attend and answer concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine, including how vaccines work, how they’re developed and what is the same or different about the proposed COVID-19 vaccine from others.

The panel will feature President and Director Emeritus of Fred Hutch, Dr. Larry Corey, M.D., Medical Director of Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic Dr. Ben Danielson and Washington State University Associate Clinical Professor and American Academy of Family Physicians Vaccine Science Fellow, Dr. Gretchen LaSalle.

Register for the event online here. Anyone who registers but is unable to attend the webinar will receive a link to a recording.

