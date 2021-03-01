Washington triples vaccine allocation in Clark County

FILE – In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, healthcare worker receives a second Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Beaumont Health in Southfield, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KOIN) — Clark County is about to more than triple its COVID-19 vaccine allocation after several weeks of slow vaccine rollout, Clark County health officials said.

For the past 11 weeks, Clark County has averaged 4,175 doses per week, fewer vaccines per capita than any other county in Washington, according to state data.

This is because initial allocation decisions were made based on inaccurate information, said Clark County Health Director Dr. Alan Melnick.

“The state was saying our facilities didn’t have capacity for ultra-cold Pfizer vaccine,” he said “Our providers have had capacity for that and now we are thrilled we are getting it.”

Now the county is slated to get 14,140 first Pfizer doses this week, which means health officials can finally start vaccinating the 37,000 residents still stuck on the waiting list. The county is also slated to receive 8,780 additional booster Pfizer doses.

Providers and mobile clinics will administer doses this week. There will also be a mass vaccination site at the Clark County Fairgrounds which will focus on getting folks their second Pfizer doses.