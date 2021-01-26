Washington won’t turn away eligible out-of-staters seeking shot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Some groups not currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon are being vaccinated in Washington, leading some people to cross state lines in the hopes of getting the shot.

The state of Washington is now vaccinating people in the first tier of Phase 1B. This means people 65 and older and people 50 and older who live in multigenerational housing are now eligible, along with those from Phase 1A.

A mass vaccination clinic is now open at the Clark County Fairgrounds to help administer the vaccine to these new groups. The clinic, which is open for the next five weeks, is by appointment-only.

As of Tuesday, the clinic was booked out through the week but still had openings available for the next few weeks.

The groups who fall into the first tier of Phase 1B in Washington can’t yet get the vaccine in Oregon. KOIN 6 News has received reports of people crossing state lines to get their vaccine earlier.

Healthcare workers administer COVID-19 vaccines at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Washington, Jan. 26, 2021. (KOIN)

“We’re not at this point encouraging people to go across the state line to get the vaccine but we’re also not really quibbling over those things,” said Lauren Jenks, the assistant secretary for the Washington State Department of Health. “If you’re eligible in Washington and it was obviously easy for you to get here so we may as well vaccinate you as long as you have an appointment and meet our eligibility for criteria.”

Jenks said they’re not asking people where they live or work. If someone has an appointment and they’re eligible under Washington’s current criteria, that’s enough to get a vaccine in the state.

The Oregon Health Authority said people should get vaccinated in the state they live in, not where they work, with the exception of people who are eligible for the vaccine because of their job in Oregon such as healthcare workers or teachers.

Vaccinations at the Clark County Fairgrounds are by appointment only for those who are pre-registered and eligible for the vaccine under Washington’s Phase 1a or 1b-1. Open Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Click here to make an appointment at Ridgefield or call 1.800.525.0127, then press #.