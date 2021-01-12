Metro, health systems talk partnership for Phase 1A rollout

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Metro-area counties and major health systems announced a new effort Tuesday to vaccinate all area health care providers and employees eligible for the state’s Phase 1A vaccine, including solo practitioners and those unaffiliated with a hospital.

To discuss the effort, several health officials held a briefing. On hand were Becky Hultberg, President and CEO of the Oregon Association of Hospitals & Health Systems; Dr. Sarah Present, Clackamas County Public Health Officer; Kim Toevs, Director of Multnomah County’s Communicable Disease Program; and Tricia Mortell, Washington County Public Health Manager.

Washington, Multnomah, Clackamas and Columbia Counties joined with the Metro region’s large hospital systems including Kaiser Permanente, Legacy Health, Oregon Health & Science University and Providence Health & Services, as well as Health Share of Oregon and CareOregon, to increase access for everyone in the state’s Phase 1A priority group.

The process entails county public health departments matching health care providers and employers with hospital systems that have agreed to provide these vaccinations.

“Public health officials are asking each employer to identify one person to fill out a short survey with the name of their organization, the health care sector they work in, the number of employees who need vaccination, and a point of contact,” officials said in a release ahead of Tuesday’s conference. “Solo practitioners should fill out the survey themselves.”

Within a week, public health will notify providers and employers about their eligibility and match them with a hospital system. The hospital system will then notify the provider or employer about where they can go to receive the vaccine.