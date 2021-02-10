Weather prompts OHSU to close vaccine clinics on weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With a severe winter storm expected to hit Portland metro and most of Oregon in the next day. OHSU announced they will close their COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Saturday and Sunday.

The 3 clinics that will be closed on February 13-14 are:

• The drive-through mass vaccination clinic at the PDX Red Economy parking lot

• The drive-through clinic at the Hillsboro Stadium

• The OHSU patient clinic in the Multnomah Pavilion on OHSU’s Marquam Hill campus

All appointments already scheduled for those days will be rescheduled. Officials with OHSU said they would contact every patient affected by this weather closure and help them reschedule. Also, anyone due for a second dose will be rescheduled within the recommended timeframe.

Officials with both the Clark County Fairgrounds and in Oregon said Thursday appointments are a “Go” and you should not cancel your appointment.

However, Oregon officials said if the weather gets bad they will close early and re-schedule appointments — and those who get re-scheduled won’t have to get back in line.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.