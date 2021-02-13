Weather shuts down mass vaccination sites Saturday, Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The hazardous winter weather has forced the many mass vaccination sites in our region to halt operations Saturday and now into Sunday.

Legacy Health reported it would be closed all weekend. Anyone with a standing appointment at Legacy for Saturday or Sunday will be contacted by a staff member to reschedule a new appointment.

OHSU has also announced it was closing its weekend vaccination sites. The three OHSU clinics that will be closed on February 13-14 are:

• The drive-through mass vaccination clinic at the PDX Red Economy parking lot

• The drive-through clinic at the Hillsboro Stadium

• The OHSU patient clinic in the Multnomah Pavilion on OHSU’s Marquam Hill campus

All appointments already scheduled for those days will be rescheduled. Officials with OHSU said they would contact every patient affected by this weather closure and help them reschedule. Also, anyone due for a second dose will be rescheduled within the recommended timeframe.

The Clark County Fairgrounds announced a two-day weather closure Friday. Officials have not said whether it would be open Sunday.

Get the latest updates on vaccination centers at all4Oregon.org.