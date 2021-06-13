Week-to-week COVID hospitalizations in Oregon down 22%

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Authority reported just 167 new confirmed/presumptive cases of the coronavirus Sunday, showing a continued downward trend in infections.

To date, 205,029 Oregonians have contracted COVID-19.

The virus’ death toll in Oregon increased to 2,730 after one more casualty was added Sunday as well — a 58-year-old Multnomah County man with no known prior medical conditions.

OHA said 15,381 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. The seven-day running average of doses being administered is now 17,498 per day.

Hospitalizations caused by COVID-19 fell by 22.4% from the previous week, according to OHA.

The new confirmed/ presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday were from the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (25), Columbia (1), Crook (3), Curry (1), Deschutes (13), Douglas (7), Harney (2), Jackson (6), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lane (5), Linn (9), Marion (14), Morrow (4), Multnomah (51), Polk (4), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (4), Yamhill (3).