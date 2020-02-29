Weekend activities at Lake Oswego schools cancelled over virus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Lake Oswego School District has cancelled all school-related activities this weekend in an effort to minimize the risk of students and staff catching the coronavirus.

One LOSD employee at Forest Hills Elementary recently tested positive for the virus, also known as Covid-19.

“As of now, public health officials don’t know how this individual acquired the disease,” said LOSD Superintendent Dr. Lora de la Cruz in a letter sent out to families. “At this point it appears that this person likely only had close contact with a few individuals; they will be asked to stay home from work or school for two weeks, monitor themselves for symptoms and take their temperatures daily, and stay in regular contact with their health care providers and the local public health department. Public health officials tell us that few are likely to need medical care.”

While all LOSD school intent to open their doors on Monday, March 1, the district said Forest Hills will remain closed through at least March 3.

Officials said in a release that they are working closely with public health authorities to monitor and evaluate the situation.

LOSD will hold a press conference to discuss the incident of the presumptive case of novel coronavirus at noon on Saturday. KOIN 6 News will stream the conference live at koin.com.

Continuing coverage on coronavirus here