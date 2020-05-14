‘We’re a little disappointed’: 2 counties denied Phase 1

Marion and Polk counties have seen a recent uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two Oregon counties found out Thursday morning they don’t meet the criteria to start the reopening process.

There are 33 new cases of COVID-19 in Marion County and one new case in Polk County. State health officials said neither county can move forward with Governor Kate Brown’s reopening plan due to an uptick in hospitalizations.

The director of the Oregon Health Authority said nearly 40% of the new cases in Marion County can’t be traced to a known source. Officials also can’t track a higher percentage of new cases in Polk County.

“We’ve been working very hard. We care about every citizen in Marion County,” said Marion County Commissioner Kevin Cameron. “Obviously, we are a little disappointed we aren’t able to move slowly reopening but it’s one of those things we are going to continue to work on.”

Cameron said said hospitals in Marion County have plenty of capacity and PPE but the reason it wasn’t approved for Phase 1 came down to the increase in hospitalizations over the past week. He asked citizens to remain strong as officials keep working to meet Brown’s criteria.

“We look forward to do the best we can and controlling the virus and trying to help get back to some sort of life in the business world,” said Cameron.

“We have plenty of of capacity, they have the PPE they need, so hospitals are in very good shape, it’s just that criteria.”

Polk County Administrator Greg Hansen said Brown’s office didn’t approve the county’s application to reopen due to a spike in cases at a long-term care facility.

“We feel that the long-term care facility is more of an anomaly rather than a true reflection of what is currently going on in Polk County,” Hansen said. “But hopefully we can get answers from OHA about what we can do between now and next Wednesday when they reevaluate again.”

Hansen said they’re eager to get businesses open again and are doing their best to meet Phase 1 requirements.

“It’s more meeting the prerequisites on the numbers so it’s partly a waiting game,” he said.

Marion and Polk counties won’t have to reapply for Phase 1. The OHA will reevaluate their numbers each week to decide whether they qualify.

Some businesses open

A few businesses like Nails By Luona in Salem are open despite the governor’s orders.

“It’s much safer to go into a nail salon where we’ve had the proper training than it is going to a grocery store,” said owner Luona Sexton.

Sexton returned to work two weeks ago and is seeing clients.

“I stayed home for seven weeks with no income and I couldn’t stay home any longer,” she said.