‘We’re back’: Portland Saturday Market reopens

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Saturday Market reopened this weekend for the first time since March.

The market reduced the number of booths to allow for social distancing. Vendors were required to wear masks and hand sanitizer was available at each booth. A limited number of customers were allowed in so that everyone could stay six feet apart.

“We worked really hard to get reopened and we’ve created a really safe space, but we’ve been shut down for ten weeks, so we’re just excited. We’re part of Portland and we feel like we’re back in Portland,” said Rhia Weinhaus of Out of the Closet Artwear.

For now, the market will only run on Saturdays for its normal hours between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.