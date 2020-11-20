West Coast travel advisory in place as holiday kicks in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The entire West Coast of the United States put a travel advisory into place just a week before Thanksgiving kicks off the 2020 holiday season.

These advisories from Oregon, Washington and California urge people to self-quarantine for 14 days after arriving from out-of-state, discourages non-essential travel and asks residents to stay local. The travel advisories are recommendations, not mandates, meaning they are not enforceable.

Gov. Kate Brown believes the majority of Oregonians want to do the right thing to protect themselve and their communities and believes they will avoid traveling.

“However, if Oregonians don’t take these recommendations — and the other risk reduction measures we’ve put in place — seriously, and we see case counts and hospitalizations continue to rise, further restrictions are imminent,” Brown’s office said in a statement.

On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced an overnight curfew for nearly all residents as the most populous state tries to head off a surge of coronavirus cases that threatens to overwhelm its health care system.

The new California health order does not close any businesses. However, nonessential businesses must shut their doors by 10 p.m., though restaurants will be permitted to offer takeout and delivery after that time.

Additionally, anyone flying to Hawaii will be required to have a negative COVID-19 test result prior to their departure for the state, with the new rule going into effect two days before Thanksgiving, Gov. David Ige announced Thursday.

Until now, passengers flying to the islands using a pre-travel testing program were permitted to arrive and then upload their negative test results to a state database, allowing them to skip two weeks of quarantine.

However, some travelers who arrived in Hawaii without their test results wound up later testing positive. That, in part, prompted the rule change, Ige said at a news conference,

The new program goes into effect Tuesday, just ahead of the holiday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report