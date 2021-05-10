Western Oregon University announces COVID-19 vaccination requirement

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Western Oregon University is joining a growing list of higher education institutions requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students and employees for the upcoming fall term.

Vaccinations will be required for students and employees who either study or work in person at the university’s Monmouth or Salem campuses for the fall term, university officials announced during a virtual session on Monday.

During the virtual meeting, officials said the university is still refining the plan with university stakeholders, including student and faculty organizations, and is incentivizing students with a program that gives students $25 to be used at the student bookstore in addition to providing vaccinations at the university.

“We know our students and employees miss the vibrance of in-person campus life, and we want to return to that while also supporting the overall safety of our communities. Vaccination is an important step toward pack immunity so our Wolves can be together again,” WOU WOU President Rex Fuller said in a statement. “In the meantime, we’ve been doing everything we can during spring term to make vaccines accessible to members of our campus community.”

COVID-19 vaccination requirements for the fall term have been announced for Oregon State University and Portland State University, in addition to other Portland area higher education institutions.