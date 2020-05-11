Western Pact States to Congress: $1 trillion aid needed

'Red and blue states alike all are faced with the same COVID-19 math'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The governors of Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada — the Western States Pact — sent a letter to Congressional leaders in the House and Senate asking for $1 trillion for state and local governments.

Read the entire letter below

The letter, sent to Nancy Pelosi, Kevin McCarthy in the House and Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer in the Senate, pleaded for congressional help for states to help recover from the economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

“Without federal support, states and cities will be forced to make impossible decisions – like whether to fund critical public healthcare that will help us recover, or prevent layoffs of teachers, police officers, firefighters and other first responders,” the letter reads, in part. “And, without additional assistance, the very programs that will help people get back to work – like job training and help for small business owners – will be forced up on the chopping block.”

So far, the US Congress has talked about another stimulus package specifically for states and local governments but has not acted.

The signators — Kate Brown, Jay Inslee, Gavin Newsom, Steve Sisolak and other elected leaders in each state — noted that all states, regardless of party-in-power politics, “are all faced with the same COVID-19 math.”

“We urge you to take swift action to help states and local governments provide core government services for American families,” the letter concludes.