Western U.S. scientific safety group OKs vax for kids 5 to 11

Walgreens said it will begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to 5- to 11-year-olds nationwide on Saturday. (Walgreens)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A key scientific safety group in the Western U.S. announced that its members unanimously agree the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for children aged 5 to 11, further paving the way for kids in Oregon and Washington to start receiving the vaccine.

The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup completed their review and gave a stamp of approval after a CDC panel issued their approval Tuesday night. An FDA panel approved the lower-dose COVID-19 vaccine for kids last Friday.

The workgroup confirmed their findings to the governors of Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada on Wednesday morning.

With this approval, 28 million American children ages 5 to 11 are eligible for the shot. Some kids have already started getting their doses in other states.

The Oregon Health Authority is expected to inform health care providers that vaccinations for 5- to 11-year olds can now begin in the state.

“This is great news for Oregon children, parents, and families,” Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement. “Vaccination is the best tool we have to protect ourselves and our loved ones. With today’s review by leading doctors, pediatricians, and health experts, Oregon parents and children can be confident in the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 5-to-11-year-olds. It is completely normal for parents and kids to have questions about vaccines –– I urge you to reach out to your family doctor, health care provider, or pharmacist and get your questions answered today.”

Earlier this week, the OHA reported they are expecting around 120,000 shots will arrive in Oregon by the end of the week.

Washington is expecting to get more than 300,000 within the same timeframe.

“Parents can breathe a sigh of relief that their kids can also be vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 virus,” Washington Gov. Jay Inslee said in a statement. “This gets us a step closer to having the entire population of Washington eligible for the vaccine. And a step closer to finding our way out of this pandemic.”

The news is coming as a relief for some parents of children with auto-immune diseases.

Child doses will be given out by primary care providers and small clinics. Walgreens is reporting it will begin administering Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to kids nationwide this Saturday.

At least eight Portland Public Schools will be hosting clinics over the next few weeks.