Retailers say you can but you don't have to wear one inside

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Now that the COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in Oregon, one of the central questions is whether you need to wear a mask inside the grocery store.

Officials with Fred Meyer, Whole Foods and New Seasons told KOIN 6 News customers are free to go maskless inside their stores — but if you want to wear a mask, that’s fine.

Fred Meyer said they still want unvaccinated shoppers to cover their faces.

KOIN 6 News is waiting to hear back from Trader Joe’s and other supermarkets.