What to expect at your COVID-19 vaccine appointment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As we get closer to COVID-19 vaccine eligibility opening up to everyone 16 and up, we wanted to give you a first-hand look at one of the metro-area vaccine clinics.

KOIN 6 Reporter Elise Haas just got her first shot on Friday at the Hillsboro Stadium. She said she would rate her experience 10/10.

After booking her COVID shot online and checking in for her appointment with OHSU’s online portal ahead of time, Elise set out to get her Pfizer shot. When she rolled into Hillsboro Stadium, she was greeted by signs and friendly faces.

The crew directed her where to go and at the end of the route, she pulled into a covered tent. There, she showed them the QR code that was provided for her online and she finished signing in.

Within 5 minutes — Elise had a shot in her arm.

“I was in and out of my appointment in 23 minutes — and that’s including the 15-minute wait period after your shot,” she said. “It was so much easier than I ever expected.”

The nurse recommended massaging the arm to reduce soreness and to keep nourished. Elise says those two things, along with staying hydrated throughout the day, made a big difference.

“I’m looking forward to my second shot in May!” she said.