PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In early February, Pfizer postponed its approval request from the FDA for its vaccine for kids under five.



KOIN 6 reached out to the White House about this after parents expressed concern that the delay meant the vaccines wouldn’t work for that age group.

A member of the White House COVID-19 Response Team, said that’s not the case.



“Nobody pulled the approval for kids under the age of five. All that happened is the company submitted their data and the FDA’s response was that ‘send us additional data.’ We’re gonna meet after the additional data. I think for most parents under the age of five, they’re glad to hear that the FDA is taking a long hard look and saying give us more information so we can make the most thoughtful decision possible,” Dr. Cameron Webb, White House COVID-19 Response Team member, said.

Pfizer’s vaccines for kids would ultimately get the same dose as kids ages 5-to-11, but given over 3 separate doses, instead of all at once.