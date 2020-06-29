What will school look like in Beaverton this fall?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After having to immediately transform to distance learning when the pandemic hit, many students in the Portland area will return to school in the fall. But the questions surrounding education during this health crisis continue.

Beaverton School District is one of the districts starting in-person classes in the fall. Administrator Brian Sica joined AM Extra to talk about all the preparations they’ve made and what school will look like for students.

Beaverton is also holding BLM listening sessions.

Monday, July 13

2:00 p.m. Return-to-School Plan

7:00 p.m. BSD FLEX Online only school information session

Tuesday, July 14

2:00 p.m. BSD FLEX Online only school information session

7:00 p.m. Return-to-School Plan

Wednesday, July 15

(Spanish only)

2:00 p.m. BSD FLEX Online only school information session

7:00 p.m. Return-to-School Plan

All available at: https://www.youtube.com/BeavertonSchools