What you need to know about Oregon’s new COVID ‘Risk’ levels

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Governor Kate Brown’s new, four-tiered Risk and Protection Framework for COVID-19 went into effect Thursday morning.

The health and safety guidelines have many businesses, local official and consumers across the state frustrated the state is implementing a one-size-fits-all policy for a complex issue. The central argument being that though Brown’s system has four different levels based on a county’s severity of COVID-19 spread, not all businesses should be held to the same requirements.

If a county’s metrics show the virus has a 10% rate or higher, it will be placed within the Extreme Risk group. The spread rate and positivity rate need to drop by 3-5% in order to advance to the next stage, state health officials said.

The key difference between the four categories include how a county can reintroduce indoor gatherings; restaurant and bars; gyms and indoor entertainment establishments; and retail and religious gatherings.

In each subsequent two-week period, the Oregon Health Authority will examine and publish county data weekly, but county risk levels will not change until the end of the second week, according to state health officials. In the first week, counties will be given Warning Week data to prepare for potential risk level changes. In the second week, county risk levels will be updated based on that week’s data. More detailed information will be posted before December 3.

When asked how long the new framework will be in effect, the governor’s office gave the following response:

“The new framework, which assigns risk levels to counties and associated risk reduction measures, will be the framework we use for the foreseeable future. Until safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are widely available and we have high participation in vaccinations, health and safety precautions will remain in place so that schools, businesses, and communities can reopen—and stay open.”

