Wheeler, local leaders to announce major economic relief efforts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler is expected to announce efforts to provide economic relief for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic on Monday morning.

The relief efforts Mayor Wheeler and other area leaders are expected to share will include details on funding for economic and housing relief. Due to the coronavirus, the local economy has taken a hit — and with rent payment for many due April 1, many people who were laid off or have seen their hours cut may not be able to pay.

Wheeler, along with other local leaders such as Prosper Portland Director of Economic Development Tory Campbell and Portland Housing Bureau Director Shannon Callahan, will hold a press conference to share their major emergency funding actions.

They will be providing updates on how the city and the private sector are working together to build city-wide economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis with funding for those who need it the most.

The press conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m. on Monday. Stay with KOIN 6 as we bring you the latest details.