Where and when young kids can get a COVID vaccine shot

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — More than 120,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids 5 to 11 were ordered for Oregon after the FDA approved the shots.

Once the CDC approves the vaccine, the kids could begin getting COVID vaccine shots later this week.

The doses for younger children will be one-third the amount of an adult dose and will only be the Pfizer vaccine for now.

As of now, there will not be any mass vaccination sites for kids to get their shots. Pediatrician offices, OHSU and Kaiser Permanente officials told KOIN 6 News they will be holding special kid clinics to administer the doses. There will be an online registration for the young child doses.

Pharmacies do have state and federal approval to give COVID vaccine shots to little kids during this public health emergency.

“One thing to know with a COVID infection, you are 7 times more likely to experience myocarditis from the infection, not the vaccine,” said Dr. Ellen Cooper of Metropolitan Pediatrics. “It is more significant and could have lifelong consequences if you get COVID and then get myocarditis.”

Myocarditis is a heart muscle inflammation.

Portland Public Schools will have vaccine clinics at several schools in partnership with Kaiser Permanente, officials told KOIN 6 News. But they will not start until next week.