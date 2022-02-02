Where to find N95 masks in Portland

How many times can I reuse my N95 mask? (AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Free N95 masks sent out by the Biden administration to help fight against the more transmissible omicron variant are making their way to pharmacies and stores in the Portland area.

KOIN 6 News called more than a dozen stores to find out current availability as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Below, you will find a list of stores that confirmed that the masks were in stock.

Fred Meyer

Northeast Portland 3030 NE Weidler St, Portland, OR 97232

Southwest Portland 14700 SE Division St, Portland, OR 97236

Northwest Portland 100 NW 20th Pl, Portland, OR 97209

North Portland 100 NW 20th Pl, Portland, OR 97209



Rite Aid

Northwest Portland 600 NW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

Southwest Portland 622 SW Alder St, Portland, OR 97205



When calling CVS Pharmacies in Portland, a phone operator said N95 masks are not available in stores yet. A phone operator with Walgreens said employees could not confirm availability over the phone.