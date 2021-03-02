Why have COVID cases plummeted in MultCo? Vines theorizes

Vines says county in "very reassuring place for now"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — COVID infections continue to fall in Multnomah County, Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said on Tuesday.

“We’re at levels comparable to last summer,” she said.

Vines showed three slides during a COVID-19 briefing to the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners – showing the epidemic curve, hospitalizations and testing percent positivity. All reflected positive trends.







“Overall incredible news,” Vines said.

Vines then addressed the question she said everyone asks. Why are case rates so low right now?

“I think it’s too early to say this is the vaccine, even though we’re making progress there, I think we will start to see a dent especially as we get into 65 and older over the course of this month, which we know are the highest risk to be hospitalized.”

“I think this is people taking precautions and taking them seriously and sticking with them, which is amazing…this is really the product of a lot of people making choices day in and day out to drive these numbers down and put us really in a very reassuring place for now.”

Vines said there is uncertainty ahead with the variants, and we “must remain in vigilant even though numbers as of today are encouraging.”

Multnomah County only reported 16 new cases on Monday. It remains in the ‘High Risk’ category.