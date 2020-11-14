Will panic buying return with Oregon’s COVID measures?

FILE – In this March 27, 2020, file photo, cashier Baby San wears a face shield and gloves as she scans items at grocery store Super Cao Nguyen, in Oklahoma City, due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus. Grocery workers across the globe are working the front lines during lockdowns meant to keep the coronavirus from spreading. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

Some stores do have limits on how much you can purchase at one time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A spike in cases and new coronavirus restrictions might be giving people flashbacks to March when Oregon first shutdown. One of the side effects of shuttered restaurants and closed stores was panic buying at the grocery stores—shoppers stocking up on things like sanitizers and toilet paper. Will that happen this time around as well?

Shelves haven’t gone bare just yet.

“I feel pretty calm about everything,” said shopper Bobby Rathbone. He said COVID-19 may be on people’s minds, but he and other shoppers say they haven’t seen any panic buying as a result.

“Some people might be buying an extra thing or two, just in case they have to stay in for a week longer than expected, but it seems like everybody’s acting normal for a Friday night, even with the governor’s announcement,” said Rathbone.

John Presson, another Portland shopper, agreed. “I haven’t seen anybody panic.”

“So far, I’ve seen that everything is normal,” said Sheila Blackler. “You can get your supplies. Obviously, the one thing that’s still kind of harder to get are your disinfectant wipes.”

People may be calmer than earlier this year, but they are stocking up. Instacart Spokesperson Kaitlyn Carl said early nationwide data from October and November suggested that consumers are starting to replenish pandemic staples, and items that surged in March and April are trending upward again.

Carl said sales of disinfecting wipes are up 36% since the start of October, disinfecting spray is up 23%, toilet paper up by 17%, and paper towels up by 13%. Products that have made smaller gains include canned goods (up by 5%) and frozen vegetables (up by 4%).

Some stores do have limits on how much you can purchase at one time.

“I’ve noticed at both Safeway and Target that they have limits on some of the supplies.”

At Fred Meyer, the Director of Corporate Affairs said, “There is plenty of product in the supply chain as long as customers only purchase what they need. To ensure all customers have access to what they need, we’ve proactively and temporarily set purchase limits on certain products to two per customer, including bath tissue, paper towels, disinfecting wipes, and hand soap.”

Shoppers say it will be a wait-and-see approach as to how people will respond.

“We’ll have to see if it rises, if people start to panic again and start to hoard, but hopefully not,” said Blackler.

Instacart reported that in Portland, there has been an increase in online searches on its site for shelf-stable and fridge-stable items like tuna and tofu.