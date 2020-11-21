Wine pods ‘safe environment’ for people in outdoor bubble

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since Gov. Brown’s COVID-freeze order took effect on Wednesday, wineries are no longer able to provide indoor or outdoor dining.

Wineries like the Willamette Valley Vineyards have taken extra steps to keep staff and customers safe using what they call their Willamette Valley wine pods. Families can stay in their bubble outdoors while enjoying their wine and food.

Jim Bernau, the CEO and founder of the Willamette Valley Vineyards, said he supports the efforts to combat the spread of the coronavirus. But he said the “one size fits all” shutdown is hurting small businesses who are putting extra safety measures in place.

“The hospitality industry can be the governor’s partner because we have a lot at stake. We have the health of our employees at stake, we have the health of our customers at stake and we have our reputation at stake,” he said. “We are providing a remarkably safe environment for these people to enjoy themselves with their families. We are asking the governor to reconsider this decision she’s made.”

Related Content Restaurant groups file lawsuit against Brown over freeze

The winery is also using a UVC light filtration in their HVAC systems to kill the virus in the air.

Customers still have the option of doing curbside pickup or ordering online. Bernau asks people to support their local wineries.

KOIN 6 News reporter Jacquelyn Abad contributed to this report