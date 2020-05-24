Wineries manage crowds over Memorial Day weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday was a busy day for many wineries throughout Oregon. They have been allowed to partially reopen under Phase 1 of the governor’s plan.

Marchesi Vineyards in Hood River reopened last Saturday, but faced their first big crowds this weekend for the Memorial Day holiday. Plenty of customers stopped by to enjoy the winery, even with added restrictions in place.

“We have to readjust the tables so that we can have the distancing,” said winery owner Franco Marchesi.

All employees now wear masks and gloves. Customers are seated individually and only 50% of the building’s maximum capacity is allowed to be seated at any given time.

