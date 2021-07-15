Winners of Oregon vaccine scholarship lottery announced

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The five winners of the Oregon scholarship COVID-19 vaccine lottery drawing were announced on Thursday.
Everyone 12-17 who got a COVID-19 vaccine was eligible for the drawing. The winners get $100,000 to be placed in an Oregon College Savings Plan account.
The winners are:
Joshua Greco, 14, Damascus, entering 9th grade
Maya Kolaric, 14, Portland, entering 9th grade
Nola Miller, 15, Portland, entering 10th grade
Laney Myers, 15, Grants Pass, entering 10th grade
Mia W., 12, Tigard, entering 7th grade
Nearly 140,000 people between the ages of 12-17 have been vaccinated. Oregon Health Authority reports the number to be 46.4% of the population of people ages 12-17.