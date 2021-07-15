Winners of Oregon vaccine scholarship lottery announced

FILE – Students walk on the campus of Oregon State University in Corvallis. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The five winners of the Oregon scholarship COVID-19 vaccine lottery drawing were announced on Thursday.

Everyone 12-17 who got a COVID-19 vaccine was eligible for the drawing. The winners get $100,000 to be placed in an Oregon College Savings Plan account.

The winners are:

Joshua Greco, 14, Damascus, entering 9th grade

Maya Kolaric, 14, Portland, entering 9th grade

Nola Miller, 15, Portland, entering 10th grade

Laney Myers, 15, Grants Pass, entering 10th grade

Mia W., 12, Tigard, entering 7th grade

Nearly 140,000 people between the ages of 12-17 have been vaccinated. Oregon Health Authority reports the number to be 46.4% of the population of people ages 12-17.