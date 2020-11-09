With 5 counties on ‘pause’, more could follow if COVID cases rise

"We will be pulling data on Monday. Should they meet these metrics, they, too, will begin a two-week pause"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The number of COVID-19 cases in Oregon has been skyrocketing over the past couple of weeks. New numbers released on Sunday show that more than 800 new cases have been added to the statewide totals. Meanwhile, the governor has warned that more new cases could result in a “pause” for more counties in the Portland Metro Area.

Governor Kate Brown has said that what’s alarming is that the rise in cases isn’t due to an outbreak somewhere, but community spread.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 874 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, and as of Sunday morning, that brings the state total to more than 50,000 cases.

Earlier this week, Brown announced a two-week pause on social activities for counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 people over a two-week period, or more than 60 cases for counties with less than 30,000 people—that includes Multnomah, Marion, Malheur, Jackson, and Umatilla counties.

However, Clackamas, Washington, and a handful of other counties are also getting close to triggering a pause.

“There are five additional counties that are on the cusp of meeting these metrics: Washington, Baker, Union, Clackamas, and Linn. counties,” said Brown earlier this week. “We will be pulling data on Monday. Should they meet these metrics, they, too, will begin a two-week pause.”

The governor has asked people to limit their social interactions to their own household and said closures could be imminent if there isn’t a reduction in case counts. She said the pause for the already listed counties goes into effect Wednesday, Nov. 11, and continues through Wednesday, Nov. 25, the day before Thanksgiving. Brown said they hope to drive down numbers before the holiday.