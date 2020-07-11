Woodburn sues county over COVID isolation center

Marion County officials have plans to use a Super 8 Motel in Woodburn as a COVID-19 isolation center. (Google street view)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) —The City of Woodburn has filed a lawsuit against Marion County over plans to use a hotel as a COVID-19 isolation center.

The plan is to use a Super 8 Motel to house residents how have been exposed to the virus who can’t otherwise self-isolate and includes recently released prisoners. No visitors of any kind would be allowed while the hotel is used as an isolation center, and around-the-clock security would be provided by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Part of the City’s lawsuit, which was filed Thursday, claims that the isolation center violates city code:

“The County Response characterizes its intended use of the Subject Property as a ‘hotel’ but makes it clear that no rooms will be ‘offered to the general public for lodging.’ This fact alone changes the use because ‘on its face’ the WDO (Woodburn Development Ordinance) definition of ‘hotel’ is no longer met.”

The City also mentions health concerns for the those housed in nearby senior living facilities.

The project is estimated to cost $2.1 million and will be funded by aid received from the federal government under the CARES Act. The hotel does not currently have any people in virus isolation.

KOIN 6 News has reached out to both city and county officials for comment on the filings. City officials have not yet responded. A Marion County spokesperson said they do not comment on pending litigation.

Read the full complaint filed by the City of Woodburn: