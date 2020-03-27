Live Now
Watch KOIN 6 News streaming now

Woodland company works to keep up with toilet paper demand

Coronavirus

American Paper Converting is running at full capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WOODLAND, Wash. (KOIN) — One industry that’s booming in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic? -Toilet paper.

One company in Woodland cuts industrial rolls over 7-feet wide down to the consumer size, then sells them to distributors and essential businesses.

American Paper Converting is running at full capacity as demand for toilet paper increases. But the company wants to remind the public that there isn’t really a shortage—it’s just a symptom of panic-shopping.

“People should not panic, there’s enough paper capacity in the U.S. to supply everyone and I expect the shelves to fill back [up] soon,” said Lydia Work, the president of American Paper Converting. “The demand for retail product is high now but it should come back to normal levels as people realize there is no real shortage.”

Above all, the company said the priority is keeping its workers healthy.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Podcasts

More Coronavirus Podcast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Twitter News Widget