Woodland company works to keep up with toilet paper demand

American Paper Converting is running at full capacity during the COVID-19 pandemic

WOODLAND, Wash. (KOIN) — One industry that’s booming in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic? -Toilet paper.

One company in Woodland cuts industrial rolls over 7-feet wide down to the consumer size, then sells them to distributors and essential businesses.

American Paper Converting is running at full capacity as demand for toilet paper increases. But the company wants to remind the public that there isn’t really a shortage—it’s just a symptom of panic-shopping.

“People should not panic, there’s enough paper capacity in the U.S. to supply everyone and I expect the shelves to fill back [up] soon,” said Lydia Work, the president of American Paper Converting. “The demand for retail product is high now but it should come back to normal levels as people realize there is no real shortage.”

Above all, the company said the priority is keeping its workers healthy.