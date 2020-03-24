Woodland HS to serve as rest stop for truck drivers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Woodland High School will be temporarily repurposed as a rest area for truck drivers who are traveling along Interstate-5 in Washington.

The Woodland School District made the decision after the campus was left empty due to closures brought on by the coronavirus outbreak. Students were sent home on March 17 and told that school would not resume at least until April 24. The district plans to open the high school to truck drivers starting on Tuesday, March 24 at noon and intends to keep the facility available around the clock for drivers.

At the high school, long-haul truckers will be able to park in the school lot, have access to showers, and can rest and recover from the drive. The Woodland School District also said it plans to coordinate with nearby restaurants and community members to help provide access to hot meals.

“The trucking industry is responsible for transporting the majority of goods and products our communities rely on each day,” said Superintendent Michael Green. “Providing the men and women who drive these trucks a place to rest and relax is vital in ensuring every community will receive the deliveries they need in this time of COVID-19 prevention.”

Volunteers helped district administration ready the campus for its new guests after hearing that some rest areas would be closing. The district specifically credited Woodland resident Eric Hansen for coming up with the idea.