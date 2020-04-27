PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — World Foods is the latest grocer to announce that customers will be required to wear masks when shopping at the store. This comes on the heels of a similar announcement made by New Seasons last week.

It appears that more and more grocers are asking customers to put on a face covering. Management said it’s for the safety of the customer and their employees.

World Foods now requires customers to wear masks when shopping. April 26, 2020 (KOIN)

A spokesperson for World Foods said they have been providing wipes for people to sanitize with, and they also have a rule in place in which people were to be six feet apart, however, sometimes it wasn’t possible as people made their way through the store. He said there are more than 100 employees and this has brought them more peace of mind on the job.

“I think there is also a morale boosting element to this over the past couple of days,” said Wine Manager and Safety Team Leader Tyler Magyar. “Seeing my colleagues feel a little more secure and happy and knowing that they are a little bit better protected has been really, really important.”

He said they’ve received more positive customer feedback on the new rules.

World Foods also offers curbside pick-up and delivery when possible through apps like Caviar.

New Seasons also announced that they will be requiring masks when in stores. The policy for that grocer goes into effect on Wednesday, April 29. New Seasons sent out a statement that said all individuals, including staff, shoppers, partners and vendors will be required to wear protective facial coverings while inside New Seasons Market stores.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does recommend wearing a face-covering in public settings.