WSU calls study abroad students home from Italy

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Washington State University has formally asked students who are studying abroad in Italy to return to the United States, according to an update published on the school’s website.

The request to have their students return home comes in the wake of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US State Department increasing travel warnings for Italy due to an outbreak of the coronavirus. The CDC issued a Level 3 travel warning for the county, which advices against any non-essential travel, on Saturday, Feb. 29.

“As a result, WSU’s Office of International Programs has asked all of its study abroad students in Italy to return to their place of residence in the United States. International Programs staff are working closely to support the impacted students as they make arrangements to return home.”

In addition to bringing students home from abroad, WSU is exercising safety precautions for the new virus at the Vancouver campus as well. A staff member is under a self-quarantine because one of their family members is being monitored for the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. WSU said the faculty member was not directly exposed, nor is that person exhibiting any symptoms of the virus, but out of an abundance of caution, their office and classroom were sterilized over the weekend. That person is now staying home in Portland on the advice from Oregon Public Health.

“As an added precaution, the faculty member will not return to campus until their family member is cleared to return to work.”

Amid concerns of the virus appearing on the west coast, WSU created a webpage on Jan. 31 dedicated to updates on the coronavirus and how it is affecting the campus community.

