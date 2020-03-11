Area colleges move to online-only classes over COVID-19

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — In the wake of the coronavirus, universities around the country are taking steps to teach classes remotely.

On Wednesday, the University of Oregon announced all their classes will be taught remotely for 3 weeks beginning March 30 — the first day after their Spring Break ends.

Washington State University President Kirk Schulz announced Wednesday classes will be only taught online only after Spring Break. The directive affects its 5 campuses, including WSU Vancouver.

Starting March 23, everything will be taught online across the Washington State University system. The campus will remain open, including the library and computer labs.

During Spring Break, the faculty will have time to prepare for distance learning. Many professors already have online classes and during the week of March 23 they will report to work on campus.

“We are hoping by doing distance learning for a period of time that it will slow the spread of COVID-19 and we can all get back to business,” said WSU Vancouver’s Brenda Alling.

Students, like WSU Vancouver senior Emily Shirron, were notified by email.

“I think we all kind of knew this moment was coming so we were able to prepare,” Shirron said.

There are no known cases of COVID-19 at Washington State’s Vancouver campus among students and staff. The faculty will discuss next week what they will do about upcoming events. Some have already been canceled because of low attendance.

Earlier in March Washington State University formally asked students who are studying abroad in Italy to return to the United States.

Portland State University is following the guidance of the Oregon Health Authority and is not closing. Multnomah University in Portland extended their Spring Break by a week for students, which gives them time for faculty to prepare if they decide to teach remotely. But large gathering events with 100 or more people were canceled.

In a statement, University of Portland spokesman Michael Lewellen said they continue to get guidance from local, state and federal agencies.

“As of now, state-wide public health authorities are not recommending or mandating that colleges and universities suspend in-person classes. Nevertheless, UP has the capacity to transition to online instruction and faculty preparations for that possibility are ongoing. The University will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation and will take steps to protect and promote the health and wellness of our community.”