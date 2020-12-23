Wyden supports president’s request for bigger stimulus checks

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden says Congress could return for a special session within days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon Senator Ron Wyden says he supports the president’s demand for larger stimulus checks than what Congress has proposed.

Congress unveiled the $900 billion pandemic relief package this week. It would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans.

But confusion about the bill’s future continues to swirl. President Donald Trump called on Congress to amend the relief package, saying he wants the $600 stimulus checks to be increased to $2,000. Trump called the proposed bill “a disgrace.” Congress passed the legislation overwhelmingly on Monday night, and lawmakers have since left the Capitol for the holidays.

Failure to either pass another stopgap bill or override a possible Trump veto of the legislation could result in a partial government shutdown.

Senator Wyden told KOIN 6 News on Wednesday he’s been pushing for $2,000 stimulus checks for weeks.

“Clearly we’ve got thousands of Oregon families walking an economic tightrope each week,” he said.

Wyden said federal legislators are expected to return for a special session within days to figure out whether they’ll amend the current relief package or hammer out an entirely new bill.

“Donald Trump is really ticked off at Mitch McConnell. He saw Mitch McConnell on the floor of the U.S. Senate, saying Joe Biden won the election and congratulating him. Donald Trump is lashing out at anyone who would suggest that,” said Wyden. “It’s extraordinary to have a Republican president who’s basically opposing the Republican Senate majority leader in a situation like this where Americans are hurting. Americans don’t want a bunch of political games, they want help.”

Wyden said the special session may take place early next week and he’s hopeful Congress can fast track the relief package in a process known as unanimous consent.

“You get everyone to go along, and I’ve been putting that message out this morning. I’d like nothing better than to do it by unanimous consent,” he said.