Wy’East Mountain Academy holds graduation over Zoom

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wy’East Mountain Academy at Mount Hood celebrated its class of 2020 with an online graduation ceremony over Zoom this weekend.

Jed Waters, Wy’East Mountain Academy graduate, Class of 2020. April 25, 2020 (KOIN)

The action sports high school continued its school year online during the coronavirus pandemic, which has allowed the ten seniors in the graduating class to actually finish their curriculum at the academy.

“I think you should just look back on what you’ve accomplished throughout the years that you’ve been doing school, and just know inside that you’ve worked super hard for what you’ve done, and have a personal graduation, I would say,” said Jed Waters, class of 2020.

The students were sent their cap and gowns, as well as diplomas, so that they could celebrate at home.

