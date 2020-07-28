Yamhill County man, 26, dies from COVID; record 14 deaths in day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fourteen deaths from COVID-19 were recorded by the Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday, including a 26-year-old man from Yamhill County.

These 14 deaths — the most ever reported in a single day by the OHA — raised the overall Oregon total to 303. Additionally, another 342 new confirmed/presumptive cases were recorded, with Umatilla (75) and Multnomah (74) counties recording the most.

The 26-year-old died July 10 in his Yamhill County residence, officials said, adding that the “death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2, as a cause of death or as a significant condition that contributed to his death.”

The other people who died ranged in age from 54 to 94. They lived in Multnomah, Jefferson, Clackamas, Malheur, Deschutes, Marion and Umatilla counties. All but 2 had underlying health conditions.

“As we surpass 300 deaths related to COVID-19, including the 14 deaths reported today, I wish to extend sincere condolences on behalf of everyone at OHA to the families who have lost a loved one to this disease,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said in a statement. “It is a stark reminder of the work all Oregonians need to do to bring this pandemic under control. Together we can slow this disease and prevent this terrible loss of life.”

The confirmed cases were recorded in 23 of Oregon’s 36 counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (15), Clatsop (3), Coos (3), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (7), Douglas (2), Harney (1),Jackson (10), Jefferson (9), Josephine (9), Klamath (2), Lane (6), Linn (5), Malheur (15), Marion (40), Morrow (7), Multnomah (74), Polk (13), Umatilla (75), Washington (31), and Yamhill (9).

Overall, Oregon has recorded 17,416 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.