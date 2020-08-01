Your rent is due. You can’t be evicted in Oregon right now

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s August 1, which means your rent is due. But in Oregon, you can’t be evicted if you can’t pay your rent because of hardship caused by the ongoing pandemic.

In June, Gov. Kate Brown signed an executive order extending a statewide eviction moratorium through September. Then Multnomah County commissioners voted to extend coronavirus executive rules and the eviction moratorium until September 30 — giving extra reassurance to renters in Multnomah County.

Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury said, “In Oregon, our state legislators have ensured that our statewide eviction moratorium remains in effect. Oregonians cannot be evicted from their homes for nonpayment of rent or mortgage through at least September. And renters will have until March 31, 2021, to pay back any rent that’s owed.”

She noted that regardless of this assurance, it’s an anxious time for many. That’s why there is help for renters in Multnomah County.

The state of Oregon distributed $10 million in rent relief funds for Multnomah County residents. Kafoury said, “If you need help with your rent, head over to 211info.org/multco-rent to learn more. Only those who earn 80% or less of the median family income are eligible for this assistance.”

Many people are using 211info.org/multco-rent, so once you connect you can tell an operator you need rent relief. The process may take several weeks, she said, but they’re working to speed up the process.

“As long as the eviction moratorium remains active,” she said, “you can’t lose your home because you can’t pay the rent.” There is also help for other necessities like food and utilities.