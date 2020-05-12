Live Now
Zupan’s Market worker tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

They were last at work on May 4

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Zupan’s Market on Burnside in Portland. May 11, 2020 (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An employee at a Zupan’s Market has tested positive for COVID-19, the Portland-based grocer disclosed on Monday.

The person who tested positive last worked at the market’s Burnside location on Monday, May 4. They have since been at home recovering.

According to a statement from Zupan’s Market, the employee did not handle or package any of the food sold. After learning of the employee’s diagnosis, the department where they worked was deep cleaned, as well as other high-traffic areas in the store.

