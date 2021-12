PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregonians have until Jan. 15 to sign up for the state’s health coverage.

More than 142-thousand people have already enrolled in health care coverage for 2022, according to the Oregon Department of Consumer & Business Services. That is an increase by more than 1,600 compared to the open enrollment period for 2021 coverage.

Officials said the state is hoping to have 100% of Oregonians insured.

Visit the state’s health care website to start enrolling.