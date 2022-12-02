PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Science & University says it is using overflow spaces to treat patients as the hospital sees an “unprecedented demand” for emergency treatment following Thanksgiving.

A spokesperson with OHSU told KOIN 6 that this demand has forced health care workers to treat patients in designated overflow areas, like hallway beds and closed semi-private rooms.

Further, to manage increased demand OHSU said it is postponing surgeries and procedures as part of its surge planning which was established during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many of the patients recently seeking care are experiencing respiratory illnesses caused by COVID, RSV or influenza, according to the hospital. Other patients filling the hospital are those whose treatments were postponed due to the pandemic and are now suffering chronic or acute issues, officials said.