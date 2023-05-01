Melanoma claims the lives of more than seven million Americans every year

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Marking Melanoma Awareness Month in May, a dermatologist is sharing some signs of skin cancer to look out for ahead of summer.

Melanoma claims the lives of more than seven million Americans every year, according to Board Certified Dermatologist Dr. Julie Karen.

“About every hour in this country, an American will die from Melanoma. We’re seeing rising mortality dispute advances in treatments,” Karen added.

However, if the cancer is caught early, Karen says there is a greater five-year survival rate.

“If we catch melanoma early, which we can do, then the five-year survival is 99%. However, if Melanoma is detected once it’s already spread beyond the skin, then the five-year survival drops precipitously to close to 27%.”

When looking for signs of melanoma, Dr. Karen says it’s important to look for anything new, changing or unusual on skin and have it evaluated by a dermatologist, and to look out for the ABCDE’s of a mole or lesion.

According to Karen, this includes any asymmetry, borders that are not smooth or round, color – including multiple shades of brown, blue or black –, diameter, or if it is evolving.

Karen recommends getting a skin check by a dermatologist once per year.