PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — CDC data shows suicides across all ages in Oregon have gone down in 2020 compared to 2019. The state now ranks 13th in the nation.

A downward trend can also be found among youth suicides. Although there’s an improvement, rates still remain high.

Jill Baker, Youth Suicide Prevention Policy Coordinator with the Oregon Health Authority, joined AM Extra to discuss how the state can continue to keep rates down.

There are hotlines available for youth in crisis including: