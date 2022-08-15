PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With back-to-school season just around the corner, parents need to cross more than just new outfits and school supplies off the list. It’s also a critical time to make sure kids are up to date on their vaccinations.

According to the World Health Organization, fewer children are on track with their basic immunizations in recent years — a trend doctors fear is only getting worse in the pandemic.

Dr. Avery August, a professor of immunology and a council member of AAI, talked about some of the biggest vaccine myths and what you need to know to head back to school safely.

More information is available at AAI’s website here.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.