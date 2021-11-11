Domestic violence resources as pandemic continues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Domestic violence during the pandemic is an on-going issue and one report cited an increase of domestic violence incidents after stay-at-home orders.

Domestic violence incidents increased 8.1% after jurisdictions forced pandemic-related lockdown orders. That’s according to the National Commission on Covid-19 and Criminal Justice, a review of 12 U.S. studies, most of which included data from multiple cities.

It said the specific reasons are unclear but lockdowns and pandemic-related economic impacts likely exacerbated factors typically associated with domestic violence. Those reasons include increased male unemployment, stress associated with childcare and homeschooling and increased financial insecurity.

The report cited people’s use of alcohol and other substances as coping strategies.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, here are some local resources:

Clark County

YMCA of Clark County: 11324 N.E. 51st Cir, Vancouver, Wash.

The center has a 24-hour crisis line, emergency shelter and other resources available. Local: 360-695-0501 (accepts collect calls) and toll-free: 800-695-0167.

Vancouver Crime Victim Services Center: 3600 Main St., Suite 200, Vancouver, Wash

People can access education and assistance services for victims navigating the civil and criminal justice system. Other services include assistance obtaining criminal or civil orders.

Services are provided regardless of immigration status and you can access services even if the crime was not reported to law enforcement.

Phone: (360) 694-5624

Multnomah County

Portland Crime Victim Service Center: 7931 NE Halsey St., Suite 210, Portland, Ore.

The center has the same services as the other location in Vancouver. Other services not mentioned above include safety planning and support to family members or friends of the victim who are also impacted by the crime.

Phone: (971) 888-7830

Emergency Centers:

Bradley Angle Emergency Shelter, 5432 N Albina Ave., Portland, 503-281-2442

Casa Hogar (Español) (Los Niños Cuentan/CWS), 503-933-7840 o 503-974-9882

Raphael House 503-222-6222

Salvation Army West Women’s & Children’s 503-224-7718

To view more domestic violence resources in Multnomah County, click here.

Washington County

Monika’s House/Domestic Violence Resource Center, 735 S.W. 158th Ave #100, Beaverton, 503-469-8620

24-hour crisis line at 503-469-8620 or 1-866-469-8600.

Washington County Victims’ Advocate, 503-846-3026

Clackamas County

DVERT (Domestic Violence Enhanced Response Team), 9101 S.E. Sunnybrook, Clackamas

Victim assistance line: 503-557-5846

Clackamas Women’s Services, 256 Warner Milne Road, Oregon City, 503-654-2288,

Marion County

Center for Hope and Safety, 605 Center St. N.E, Salem, 503–378–1572

The center offers support to victims and survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking.

Marion County Victim Assistance: 503-588-5253 or 1-866-780-0960