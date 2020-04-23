Donate Life: Mom shares details about organ donation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — April is Donate Life Month, a time to reflect on the lifesaving power of organ donation.

Jessica Saemenes and her daughter Delia just went through the process. She joined AM Extra along with Jennifer Willis, a volunteer with the Children’s Organ Transplant Association, to share how much more happens after you leave the operating room.

Delia’s family asked for help from the Children’s Organ Transplant Association. All funds raised for COTA — that is, 100% — in honor of patients assist with a lifetime of transplant-related expenses.

COTA for Team Delia