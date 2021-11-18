Enrollment opens for Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace

Oregonians have until Dec. 15 to enroll in health insurance beginning Jan. 1; financial help is also offered

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace (OHIM) plans to keep major changes to financial help eligibility with this year’s coverage.

OHIM has announced many eligibility expansions will carry over to health coverage in 2022, subsequently granting enrolled Oregonians large monthly premiums reductions.

In 2021, Marketplace-enrolled Oregonians had a 46% reduction in average monthly premiums after receiving financial assistance.

According to OHIM, increased financial help and eligibility expansions due to the American Rescue Plan caused the average monthly premium to drop to $84 per month.

“We’ve seen Oregonians enroll in health coverage for only $1 per month,” said Chiqui Flowers, administrator of the Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace. “If you previously applied and didn’t qualify for financial help, now is the time to try again. You will likely see significant savings on quality health coverage for 2022.”

OregonHealthCare.gov/WindowShop offers residents the opportunity to browse plans and determine how much savings they are eligible for.

Residents can connect with health coverage experts online to help wade through coverage options, apply for financial assistance, and choose private plans.

OHIM offers free one-on-one assistance to clients, which can be conducted virtually, via phone, or in-person (following COVID-19 safety protocols).

Oregonians who are not currently insured through their employer or a public program, like Medicare or the Oregon Health Plan, may be eligible for financial help for 2022 coverage at OregonHealthCare.gov.

This year’s open enrollment deadline is Jan. 15, 2022, though Oregonians who want their health coverage to start Jan. 1, 2022, must sign up by Dec. 15, 2021.

Those who are temporarily uninsured can still sign up for assistance by the Jan. 15 deadline to secure health insurance coverage for 2022.

State residents can apply online at OregonHealthCare.gov before Jan. 15, 2022.