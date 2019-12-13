Clark County reports first vape-related lung injury

A woman smokes out of a vape pen with a marijuana cartridge. (KOIN)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first case of lung injury related to vaping has been confirmed in Clark County.

County officials said Thursday a woman in her 40s was recovering in a hospital.

The woman reported using vape products containing nicotine and THC purchased from local licensed retailers.

Federal agencies, including the FDA and CDC, are investigating a national outbreak of vaping-related lung injuries. More than 2,400 people have been hospitalized and 52 people have died as of Dec. 10, according to the CDC.

Twenty-one cases have now been reported in Washington.